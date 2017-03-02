Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s fastest growing massage and skin care franchise, is excited to announce its partnership with NuFACE, pioneers of innovative anti-aging devices that are clinically proven to improve facial contour, enhance skin tone and achieve smoother skin. On March 2nd, 138 participating Hand & Stone locations will offer microcurrent treatments with the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device, providing a “five-minute facial lift” by stimulating and toning the muscles beneath the skin tissue. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons, trained aestheticians and top makeup artists have stood behind NuFACE and the device’s remarkable results. Shani Darden, skincare expert behind some of Hollywood’s most flawless faces, also uses NuFACE on her celebrity clientele.

“Our partnership with NuFACE represents our continued commitment to offering the best services and products for our clients,” said Lisa Rossmann, Director of Esthetics at Hand & Stone. “The technology that NuFACE delivers is the perfect addition to our existing skin care lines, and we’re confident that our clients will be just as thrilled as we are with the results of this product.”

The NuFACE treatment can be added to any Hand & Stone Classic Facial, Exceptional Facial or Exceptional Exfoliation service including Microderm, Peel or LED Phototherapy. It will also be available as a 30-minute standalone treatment, and facial series involving a cleansing, exfoliation, treatment mask and quick lift. Each NuFACE treatment will start with a leave-on 24K Gold Gel Primer that delivers anti-aging benefits including improved skin radiance and hydration.

“We are so excited to be introducing NuFACE at Hand & Stone spas across the country, enhancing their services with our advanced microcurrent treatments,” says Tera Peterson, Co-Founder and CEO of NuFACE. “The Trinity device is designed to go behind the wrinkle to target a wide-range of skin concerns and deliver visible benefits for everyone and every age – whether you are a 25-year-old wanting more sculpted cheekbones or a 50-year-old looking to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.”

For those looking for an at-home treatment with long-term results, select Hand & Stone locations will also carry the NuFACE mini, a petite and portable facial toning device that uses the same microcurrent technology to lift, smooth and contour in just five minutes a day.

“Everyone deserves to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of a spa, whether it’s a regular facial, massage or an exciting technology like NuFACE,” said Todd Leff, Hand & Stone CEO. “This new partnership is just the latest way for us to continue delivering the spa-level experience to Hand & Stone clients in an affordable, convenient way.”

ABOUT HAND & STONE

Hand & Stone is a 300-plus unit massage and facial spa with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004 by a passionate physical therapist, John Marco and now led by franchise veteran Todd Leff, Hand & Stone now has locations in 26 states and Canada. For more information on Hand & Stone, visit http://www.handandstone.com.

ABOUT NuFACE

The NuFACE brand was launched in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole, her daughters Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kimberly Morales to provide clients with a home-care version of the microcurrent treatments Carol had provided to her clients for over 30 years. Since its inception, NuFACE devices continue to impress and amaze consumers, professionals and media alike. Behind the scenes of every red carpet event and used by celebrity makeup artists and aestheticians, NuFACE devices remain the secret weapon of everyone who aspires to look his or her best. Today, NuFACE offers the NuFACE Trinity Device with two treatment attachments, NuFACE Trinity Pro, NuFACE Mini, as well as a skin care product line comprised of eight SKUs. For more information, visit http://www.mynuface.com.