Resco announced it has launched Resco Mobile CRM on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Resco is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions in over 100 countries to more than a million users. Resco Mobile CRM brings offline mobility to sales and field service reps utilizing Salesforce and enables their mobile processes to run offline with no limitations.

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, Resco Mobile CRM is currently available on the AppExchange.

Resco Mobile CRM Key Features

Resco’s mobile solution offers full offline access to Salesforce data that sales & service representatives use within everyday operations. Equipped with Resco, iOS, Android and Windows users are able to view, create, delete and modify data on their smartphone and tablet on the go, at any time. Entailing advanced codeless customizations, Resco Mobile CRM allows users to adjust, modify and enhance the look and feel of the app for each user. Salesforce customers can now leverage Resco’s offline mobile solution, including sales automation, route planning, mobile audit, security device management and 100+ additional features.

Comments in the News

“We are very excited to bring Resco Mobile CRM to the Salesforce community. AppExchange is the ultimate place where Resco’s services can be offered in the most efficient way possible,” said Radomir Vozar, CEO, Resco. “By partnering with Salesforce, we are maximizing our efforts to help companies nurture customer relationships on the go. Most importantly, Resco being listed on the AppExchange means enabling mobile users to access and work with their Salesforce data in a disconnected scenario.”

“Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, App Innovation Partner Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, Resco provides customers with an exciting new way to explore true offline mobility.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,500 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

About Resco Mobile CRM

Resco Mobile CRM is the all-in-one mobile solution that gives users around-the-clock access to CRM data wherever they are. It can be utilized with various back-end systems, such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Oracle CX, or as a standalone CRM solution — Resco Cloud. It offers reliable offline functionality, interactive maps, support of custom entities & many other capabilities that make it the product people love to use.

About Resco

Resco, founded in 1999, is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. The team of Resco professionals utilizes its knowledge by designing products for corporate customers, developers, integrators, end users and today, Resco Mobile CRM is utilized by more than 1600 corporate customers around the world.

