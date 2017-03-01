In recent years we’ve seen significant advances in diagnosis and treatment for many of the rare and complex disorders we treat,” said Andy Copeland, Vice President and General Manager of ARJ Infusion Services.

ARJ Infusion Services, Inc. will host a public open house on Thursday, March 2, from 4 – 7 p.m. Pharmacists, nurses, and staff will be in attendance to provide information about infusion therapy services and answer questions.

ARJ’s newest location in St. Louis includes a modern infusion suite to treat people with rare and chronic conditions. The private space offers convenience and relaxation to patients and families. Amenities include:



Comfortable leather recliner

50” flat-screen TV with digital cable

On-demand movies and games

Fast, free Wi-Fi

ARJ has proudly served the St. Louis community and surrounding areas for over 12 years.

“We are committed to providing the best infusion treatment for our patients. In recent years we’ve seen significant advances in diagnosis and treatment for many of the rare and complex disorders we treat,” said Andy Copeland, Vice President and General Manager of ARJ Infusion Services.

ARJ Infusion Services is located at 4405 Meramec Bottom Road, Suite C, St. Louis, Mo.