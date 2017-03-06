Washingtonian Best Places to Work 2017 Being named for a third consecutive time as a "Great Place to Work" by Washingtonian is a tremendous honor and is a reflection of our consistent dedication and investment in our employees.

InCadence Strategic Solutions Corporation has been named by Washingtonian magazine as one of its 50 Great Places to Work for 2017. Washingtonian announces its list of Great Places to Work every two years and this is the third time, in back-to-back-to-back editions (2013, 2015, and 2017), InCadence has earned the award.

This year's winning workplaces are featured in the March issue of the magazine and were chosen after reviewing nearly 200 companies and 8,000 employee surveys.

"At InCadence, we are very proud to receive this award. Being named for a third consecutive time as a Great Place to Work by Washingtonian is a tremendous honor and is a reflection of our consistent dedication and investment in our employees, said Sandy Corbett, CEO, InCadence. It also reinforces our focus for attracting and retaining top talent in our industry."

This year's 50 winning workplaces were chosen on the basis of such measures as: generous pay and benefits, interesting and meaningful work, great work/life balance, opportunities to learn and grow, financial stability, commitment to charity and community, and the recognition and respect given to employees.

Among Washingtonian's 50 winning workplaces, there are a mix of sizes (from an organization of 10 employees to one with more than 80,000), as well as industries (winners include information-technology firms, government contractors, financial firms, nonprofits, and more).

For more about jobs at InCadence, visit http://www.incadencecorp.com/careers

About InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp.

InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., founded in 2009, is an award-winning Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Northern Virginia. InCadence specializes in providing cutting-edge technical solutions for our government and commercial clients in the following areas: Biometrics and Identity Management, Operational Intelligence, Information Management and Tactical Communications. InCadence is an Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/PV/D. For more information about InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp. visit incadencecorp.com.