As a leading provider of document and data management solutions and outsourced services, MTS Software Solutions is committed to maintaining rigorous operating standards and security controls in order to keep customers’ data secure. In order to demonstrate that commitment and to remain in compliance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), MTS Software Solutions has successfully completed a SOC 1-SSAE 16 Type II Audit of its systems and security controls. The examination was conducted by an independent firm, The Moore Group, CPA LLC.

“Our successful completion of the SOC 1-SSAE 16 Type 2 Audit demonstrates the diligence of our team to uphold the highest standards of security controls,” said Earl Voorhees, Chief Operations Officer of MTS Software Solutions. “We take the trust and confidence of our customers very seriously, and our participation in the SOC audit is a best practice to assure our customers and prospects of the integrity of our internal processes.”

The Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements #16 (SSAE 16), also known as the Service Organization Controls Report #1 (SOC 1), was formerly known as the Statement on Auditing Standards #70 (SAS 70). To ensure that service organizations, such as MTS Software Solutions, remain in compliance with the standards set forth by the AICPA, independent auditors conduct SSAE 16/SOC 1 examinations in which the internal controls and processes are tested to ensure that the controls are operating as the service organizations intends and that the controls remained in place during the audit period.

The operational components reviewed in the examination included the facility, financial management, risk management, information security, new hire screening process, and other procedures considered necessary to establish a reasonable basis for the auditor’s opinion.