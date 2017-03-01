Rare Diseases affect 30 million people in the United States and 350 million people globally

Rare Diseases affect 30 million people in the United States and 350 million people globally. Despite this size, it lacks a strong unified voice as only 15% of rare diseases have organizations or foundations providing support or driving research, halting the progress that could be made. Mediaplanet’s cross-platform edition of “Rare Diseases” will call upon researchers, universities, students, companies, policy makers, and clinicians to do more research and to make readers aware of the importance of advocating for the rare disease community.

Sam Buck, a child fighting VWM, graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview with Mediaplanet, his mother Allyson opens up about her families struggle with rare diseases “The pediatrician told us that there’s no treatment, no cure- there’s nothing” Allyson recalls. Allyson shares how to make the best of such a difficult situation, and how to answer an unlucky diagnosis with rare courage. "It does get easier” Allyson shares.

The print component of “Rare Diseases” is distributed within the weekend edition of USA Today with a circulation of approximately 750,000 copies and an estimated readership of 1.5 million. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This edition of “Rare Diseases” was made possible with the support of The Buck Family, NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders), NIH office of Rare Disease Research, Global Genes, C1 Consulting, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, Versartis, Fibrocell, Amicus Therapeutics, AmeriSourceBergen, and Illumina.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries such as Health, Education, Lifestyle, Business and Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.