Hotel's Exterior Entrance Some of my best memories were made at Nassau Coliseum.

After 43 years of hosting sporting events and the hottest concerts & entertainment, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum closed its doors on August 4, 2015 for renovations, but not before Billy Joel banged out hit after hit during his epic closing concert. Now, after a multi-million dollar renovation, the Long Island native will open the new Nassau Coliseum on April 5, 2017. Tickets to this highly anticipated concert sold out within just 5 minutes.

Billy Joel is among many headliners which Long Islanders are eager to get back to the Coliseum to see live. Stevie Nicks, Idina Menzel, Lionel Ritchie, Marc Anthony, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Def Leppard, Barbara Streisand, J. Cole, Barry Manilow, Metallica, and New Kids on the Block are those currently listed on the Nassau Coliseum’s calendar of events for 2017.

In addition to these popular artists, the Harlem Globetrotters and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will attract many families, and the Professional Bull Riders, Monster Jam, and WWE Monday Night Raw will be a favorite for thrill seekers.

So far, the Long Island Nets will call the Nassau Coliseum home in the upcoming year, but fans of the local Hofstra University and Stony Brook University basketball teams will also surely enjoy taking in the Long Island Hoops championship tournaments in November and December.

Located just 9 minutes (3.7 miles) away from Nassau Coliseum, the Holiday Inn Westbury is the ideal hotel for anyone visiting Long Island to attend one of the Coliseum’s upcoming events. Situated on Old Country Road in Carle Place, it is surrounded by a vast array of shopping, restaurants, and attractions, most within walking distance. The Hotel’s General Manager, Franklin Manchester, said “I'm personally very excited for the Coliseum to open back up. Some of my best memories were made at Nassau Coliseum, attending concerts and sporting events with my closest friends. A group of us have already secured our tickets to an upcoming concert that's sure to blow the roof off of the place. It'll be good to have it back."

The Hotel has newly renovated guest rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant (LiLLiES Restaurant & Bar), and a brand new 24-hour lobby market. The Hotel also offers unique & complimentary amenities, such as a 14-passenger courtesy shuttle which runs within 5 miles of the hotel Monday-Friday during select times, free high-speed Wi-Fi, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor garden courtyard with a swimming pool (seasonal), and special hotel guest discounts with on-site Avis-Budget Rental for daily and weekly car rentals.

The Holiday Inn Westbury is currently offering a special package for those guests who present their Nassau Coliseum event ticket upon check-in for an event taking place during the date(s) of their hotel stay. Included in the package is one-(1) complimentary drink voucher per adult registered with the reservation, for up to 4 adults. The drink voucher may be used in LiLLiES Restaurant & Bar before or after attending the big event. Guests looking to book this special package may visit the Hotel’s booking site, or call the Hotel directly at 516-997-5000 and mention the “Nassau Coliseum Package.”

Guests are encouraged to explore the hotel’s website at http://www.hiwestburyhotel.com. For additional information or any questions, guests may email the Hotel at info(at)hiwestbury(dot)com.