Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort has announced a partnership with THIRDHOME, the world’s most exclusive luxury property and travel club. This alliance provides qualified home owners an invitation to join THIRDHOME at no cost, plus receive upgraded travel perks for a total value of more than $5,000. With this offer, owners affiliated with Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort can use the vacation home they already own to gain access to THIRDHOME’s portfolio of more than 8,000 luxury homes in 87 countries around the world for a low exchange fee, a fraction of what they would otherwise pay in hotel or villa rental rates.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to offer this unique and truly luxurious benefit to our valued vacation home owners,” boasts senior vice president and general manager, Mark Hodgdon. “We look forward to sharing our beautiful resort and community with members of the THIRDHOME family.”

Wade Shealy, founder and CEO of THIRDHOME says, “We are pleased to be partnering with the #1 resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. Our members will love the opportunity to visit this area that offers so much do, and their owners will love the access to our luxury vacation homes located all over the world.”

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring more than 1,280 South Walton vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. People are invited to download Sandestin’s APP for iPhone and Android devices, or become a Facebook Fan or Twitter follower for the latest events and news.

About THIRDHOME

This private luxury vacation club provides vacation home owners the ability to exchange time in their home for stays in over 8,000 premier luxury properties worldwide. Members enjoy private access to THIRDHOME’s unrivaled network of properties and 75+ world-class resorts. By simply depositing weeks in their second home, Members earn credits that enable them to reserve other available properties via the website at http://www.thirdhome.com. Instead of paying costly hotel or villa rates, members pay a single exchange fee that ranges from $395 to $995 for an entire week’s stay. With access to so many homes around the world, THIRDHOME provides its members the ability to experience memorable vacations beyond their wildest dreams. Become a Facebook Fan or visit our Instagram page to learn more.