“Nothing Is Wasted: A True Story of Finding Peace in Chaos”: a gripping and true story of a family who faced troublesome situations and harsh realities, but remained faithful and steadfast in their beliefs. “Nothing Is Wasted: A True Story of Finding Peace in Chaos” is the creation of published author, Lore Cottone, dedicated mother with a masters degree in social work from the University of Kentucky.

Lore feels that the Lord has called her to tell her family’s story. She says, “It is my great hope that God will use our story to comfort and inspire many.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lore Cottone’s new book is the true story chronicling a mother’s journey of trials and doubts, faith and triumph, through the rocky terrain of her son’s life with Asperger syndrome, bipolar disorder, depression, and addiction. The reader has a mom’s-eye view of the challenges she and her family face as they navigate through the public school system, private rehab programs, the Texas justice system, and normal life as evangelical Christians with a child who doesn’t seem to “fit the mold” of expectation in any given system, let alone in his own mother’s idea of what her first son would be like.

While frightening and painful at times, this is one mother’s story of faith and surrender in the face of insurmountable obstacles and of God’s presence and faithfulness over decades of time. This ongoing story is full of victory, but more important than any single outcome is the fruit of peace and joy that was discovered along the way as the author chose to offer up all outcomes to the only One who loves better than a mother, whose signature moves are redemption, healing, and rescue.

View a synopsis of “Nothing Is Wasted: A True Story of Finding Peace in Chaos” on YouTube.

