The Matrix Alerts Engine provides a custom layer of intelligence for media ad sales organizations. The innovative alerts empower your sales organization to take actions that impact revenue. The Matrix Alert Engine offers suggested actions and sales intelligence using the data available in the Matrix platform. The Matrix Alerts engine provides tailored intelligence for each AE, manager, executive and the entire sales organization.

“We built the new Matrix Alerts Engine to work alongside the sales organization’s unique workflow and surface the vital data and information that the organization needs to know,” Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, said. “When implemented in a sales organization, Matrix Alerts eliminates unnecessary busy work and gives the team more bandwidth to focus on actions that drive revenue.”

Matrix Alerts brings new features to Matrix:



Custom Alerts via 3rd Party APIs

Matrix Alerts can alert an organization using 3rd party data via the newly developed Alerts API. The Alerts API will integrate data from 3rd party platforms that are not integrated into Matrix. This is perfect for creating alerts around billing, marketing automation, or campaign activity.

Constantly Refreshed Information

The Matrix Alerts Engine is assessing data and triggering alerts based on real-time information. As soon as a piece of data passes a set threshold, whether it’s budget, reporting, activity or campaign related, the alert will trigger.

Recommended Actions and Next Steps

The Matrix Alerts Engine will provide a simple way to complete an action and remove the alert. Is a client behind on spending? Matrix Alerts will suggest giving them a call. Has a deal been pending for 30 days? Either mark the deal as “closed” or “lost.” These actions keep Matrix up-to-date and the sales team focused on actions to grow revenue.

The Matrix Alert Engine is currently available to all Matrix users. This is the first of many features being built on the trailblazing Matrix Monarch platform, launching in 2017.

###

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360° view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information, please visit http://www.matrixformedia.com.