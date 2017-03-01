DigiGuard OPVs perfectly complement Michelman’s DigiPrime primers, the industry’s preferred brand of primer for use with HP Indigo presses.

Michelman will introduce Dscoop Phoenix visitors to a line of water-based and energy curable DigiGuard overprint varnishes that have been tested and certified by RIT’s HP Indigo Over Print Varnish Performance Program and are designed for narrow web label and folding carton printing applications. DigiGuard OPVs perfectly complement Michelman’s DigiPrime primers, the industry’s preferred brand of primer for use with HP Indigo presses. Available from one convenient source, the Michelman primers and OPVs work in tandem to enhance and protect the appearance of printed materials.

Michelman will also introduce a selection of water-based DigiGuard solutions that meet a wide range of market needs, from general purpose to high-performance applications, on both paper and filmic substrates.

Michelman will feature these and other industry leading solutions in booth #1012 at the Dscoop event being held March 1-4, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing-press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging, paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.