T.A.P. Tag Technologies, LLC Announces Release of New App

T.A.P. Tag Technologies, a leading NFC chip technology company, today announced the launch of their first mobile app, “QR Code Reader- Tap Tag Tech”. The app is available for iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad. The app offers a number of unique features not common in other QR reader applications, most notably the ability to read enhanced T.A.P. Tag QR Codes.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of the T.A.P. Tag Tech QR reader app. The app’s ability to read enhanced T.A.P. Tag QR codes is something we think our clients will enjoy,” said David Berroa, T.A.P. Tag Technologies.

While standard QR codes only have the ability to open one result, when scanning T.A.P. Tag enhanced QR codes users are able to open up to four different results by using the app’s color context feature.

“T.A.P. Tags are commonly used as promotional items. The color context feature of our new app gives companies new ways to interact with their customers by allowing users to unlock exclusive content or special offers via the T.A.P. Tags,” said Berroa.

In addition to the enhanced T.A.P. Tag QR codes, the app works with most types of QR codes including website URLs, text, vcard contacts, SMS/Text Message, phone number, and email QR codes. The T.A.P. Tag Tech QR code reader app also keeps a scan history, and has a flashlight option that allows codes to be scanned in low lighting.

