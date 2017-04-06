We combined the expertise of our experienced brand experts at United Franchise Group with that of an outside agency and worked with our franchisees who are instrumental as the brand's representatives in the field.

In an effort to provide more value to clients and franchisees alike, United Franchise Group’s promotional products brand, EmbroidMe, is undergoing a makeover. Changing the name to Fully Promoted and adding a host of product and service offerings, this brand makeover gives additional opportunities to franchise owners to bring in business.

For those interested in franchising with EmbroidMe, the opportunity is even better now that we are Fully Promoted. This switch allows franchise owners to bring in additional business that they may have missed out on previously. EmbroidMe offered clients embroidery, screen printing, and a range of promotional products, while Fully Promoted will offer all of that, plus full marketing services to help clients get their brand names on the map.

"This has been extremely well thought out,” Joe Loch, brand president, said of the name change, "we combined the expertise of our experienced brand experts at United Franchise Group with that of an outside agency and worked with our franchisees who are instrumental as the brand's representatives in the field.”

Why the name change?



To keep up with our customers’ changing needs and demands

To help our franchise owners demonstrate the value of branded products and marketing services

To show that we do so much more than custom embroidery, as the old name suggests

EmbroidMe was already the brand leader in promotional products and custom apparel, but this switch allows the franchise to work with clients to thoroughly market their brands. As a primarily B2B franchise, Fully Promoted franchisees will work with companies to meet all their marketing needs.

Franchisees who already own EmbroidMe franchises will transition into Fully Promoted locations throughout 2017.

About Fully Promoted: Fully Promoted is a brand that specializes in branded products and marketing services. Our franchise owners benefit from our partnership with United Franchise Group, which provides resources and growth opportunities to every franchisee. Visit our website: https://fullypromotedfranchise.com/