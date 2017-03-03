Baby Boomers Look For Access To Secure Retirement Income

Free Signed Book By Author New rules for the retirement you always dreamed of enjoying begins with a mindset of abundance. - Barry H. Spencer

Retirement uncertainty is at an all time high as 10,000 Americans reach retirement age every day facing challenges unlike any previous generation. Today, there are over 44 million Americans over age 65, which according to the Census Bureau that is about 1 out of every 8 Americans.

In a special briefing by the creators, of Wealth With No Regrets®, Barry H Spencer and Scott Noble describe these new challenges and why today’s retirees should pay attention.

The previous generation reached retirement with a pension and Social Security benefits that met the majority of their living needs for as long as they lived. They also weren’t living as long in retirement, maybe only ten to fifteen years, and many worked until they physically could no longer work.

What the previous generation depended on to meet retirement income needs is no longer viable. Corporate pensions’ as we knew it are just about non-existent. And Social Security benefits are underfunded and even if you receive these benefits in retirement they are less than adequate for meeting even the most basic living expenses.

Spencer and Noble talk about the great retirement income epidemic today affecting an overwhelming number of people. As a result retirees are entering uncharted territory facing significant challenges and obstacles to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice.

Addressing common and often unanswered retirement question is the focus of their fast-paced 77-minute presentation examining the impact on retirement of 7 major retirement fears and concerns including: living too long; running out of money; increasing tax burden; growing cost of living; expanding deficit; rising health care costs; and not passing on family values along with money.

Spencer and Noble’s latest briefing addresses the leading concerns with the purpose of dispelling fact from fiction about the hype around retirement fears and concerns. The briefing also addresses tax traps on IRA and retirement money and how to access it for maximum lifetime and legacy benefit.

This retirement briefing is designed to be both informative and entertaining, using stories of famous and not-so-famous people to illustrate the possible retirement and estate planning mistakes that have cost retirees thousands of dollars.

It further outlines practical next steps people can take to protect their retirement wealth, including: three methods to increase a retirement “paycheck” and create an income that can’t be outlived; accessing tax deductions used by the ultra-wealthy that are available to most people now; simple steps to reduce taxes on IRA and other retirement money; how to legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate assets; and the one thing everyone must do before taking social security benefits.

The latest information about this briefing on Thursday, March 16 at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Alpharetta, designed for couples and individuals including business owners, executives, and millionaire professionals can be found at RetireAbundant(dot)com.