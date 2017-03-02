George J. Hittner

Major, Lindsey & Africa, the world’s leading legal search firm, today announced that George J. Hittner has joined as a managing director in the Partner Practice Group, based in the firm’s Houston office. With his wealth of market knowledge, George will enhance Major, Lindsey & Africa’s foothold in the Texas legal industry.

“George has spent practically his entire life in the Texas legal and political community and brings a unique combination of legal, legislative, political and corporate leadership experience to our firm,” said Kirsten Vasquez, partner and executive director of law firm recruiting at Major, Lindsey & Africa. “He is a seasoned attorney and general counsel who has taken on a broad range of tasks. He will be a considerable asset in helping our clients find the capable and experienced legal talent they need.”

Prior to joining Major, Lindsey & Africa, George spent seven years as general counsel, corporate secretary and senior vice president for government relations at Arizona-based American Traffic Solutions (ATS). At ATS, he managed the company’s full spectrum of legal and legislative affairs, including supervising more than 40 external law firms and 75 external consultants and lobbyists across numerous states, territories and Canadian provinces. His achievements in the traffic safety solutions industry resulted in him being named “Litigator of the Year 2013” by the Arizona chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel and AZ Business magazine.

A Texas native, George previously served as the statewide campaign manager for the successful re-election campaign of the former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice. He also worked for then-Governor George W. Bush’s successful re-election campaign, in the Texas State Legislature for a State Senator, and he served as a White House appointee at the United States Department of Labor. George began his legal career in the Business Litigation and Labor and Employment sections of the Houston office of Haynes and Boone, L.L.P.

George earned his J.D. and Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin, his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and his Associate of Arts from Wentworth Military Academy.

George actively consults on various civic, political and community affairs on the local, state and federal levels, including recently serving as a member of the initial onboarding “beachhead team” at the United States Department of Transportation for Secretary Elaine Chao.

