Hyperwallet, a leading global payouts provider for digital marketplaces, announced today that it has begun a payments partnership with Polymaze, a cloud-based marketplace that makes it safe and easy for media companies to engage and pay freelancers. Polymaze’s platform helps editorial and ops teams at media outlets, brands, and publishers get to work with their favorite collaborators, hassle-free.

“At Polymaze, we’re focused on providing safety and convenience for media companies while maintaining a freelancer-friendly experience on our platform,” explained Cristina Escoda, CEO and co-founder of Polymaze. “Hyperwallet is the only provider we’ve found that approaches payouts with the same mentality.” With Hyperwallet’s Direct payout solution, which uses API integrations to streamline payment operations, Polymaze plans to unlock direct-to-bank payout functionality in upwards of 90 countries. “Our media clients work with contributors around the world at a fast pace, so payment speed and simplicity are top priorities. When we learned that we could pay our freelancers in their preferred currency, directly to their bank accounts, while simultaneously reducing both our corporate currency conversion costs and our freelancers’ transfer fees it became a no-brainer.”

Once integrated, Polymaze will be able to provide a localized payment experience to a growing roster of freelancers. The platform also plans to leverage Hyperwallet’s Tax Services feature to further simplify the collection and distribution of tax documentation.

“Marketplacer, Universe, Polymaze – while all of these Hyperwallet clients cater to different categories of earners, they’re all hyper-focused on the needs of their supply-side users,” remarked Brent Warrington, Hyperwallet’s CEO. “That’s because supply-side satisfaction is at the root of a platform’s success. Nothing improves freelancer satisfaction quite like receiving earnings faster and in their preferred currency.”

