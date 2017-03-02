4 Wheel Parts Truck & Jeep Fest Making First Stop in Honolulu, Hawaii

Truck & Jeep Fest is a chance for enthusiasts to see new vehicle builds and for families to bond over a shared appreciation for off-roading.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, will kick off its series of Truck & Jeep Fests in Honolulu, Hawaii this weekend. The March 4-5 event is North America’s largest traveling off-road exhibition featuring custom displays of 4x4s, factory direct pricing, aftermarket product demonstrations and product giveaways for off-road enthusiasts.

Admission to the event is free and there will be up to $500,000 of on-site, aftermarket inventory on hand for sale. Activities will be at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center at 777 Ward Avenue in Honolulu, only 15 minutes from the Honolulu International Airport. Doors open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“Truck & Jeep Fest is a chance for enthusiasts to see new vehicle builds and for families to bond over a shared appreciation for off-roading,” said Rodney Ramirez, Waipahu Store Manager. “Bestop, Bushwacker, TMG brands, BFGoodrich and LUND are among the many vendors who will be at this weekend’s event. 4x4 Toyota trucks with wide wheels are really popular with Hawaii’s off-road culture and 4 Wheel Parts will feature amazing products for them at the fest.”

Manufacturers’ representatives will be offering showgoers their expertise with tips and tricks on parts and accessories including the hottest tire, wheel and suspension selections for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. Truck & Jeep Fest attendees will be treated to promotional giveaways, exclusive factory-direct pricing and off-road displays and featured products. On both days, entrants will have a chance to win $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree certificates.

“Our annual visit to Hawaii for Truck & Jeep Fest is one of the highlights of our year,” said 4 Wheel Parts President and CEO Greg Adler. “This is the perfect location to launch our 2017 event season where there is such a tradition and passion for the off-roading lifestyle.”

Honolulu is the first stop of the 2017 Truck & Jeep Fest tour that includes nine cities and future destinations are San Mateo, California; Puyallup, Washington; Dallas, Texas; Ontario, California; Denver, Colorado; Long Beach, California; Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida.

What: Honolulu Truck & Jeep Fest – Free Admission

Where: Blaisdell Center

777 Ward Ave

Honolulu, HI 96814

When: Saturday, March 4, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 77 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, Mickey Thompson wheels, suspension products and hi lift jacks, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.