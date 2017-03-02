Aveniu Brands Continues Investment in U.S. Market

Aveníu Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spain’s oldest family winemaking company Codorníu-Raventós, announces the launch of a new media relations campaign with fine-wine specialists Colangelo & Partners. Through a strategic communications partnership, Aveníu seeks to support sales growth of its key brands and spread awareness of its growing portfolio in the U.S. and Canada markets. Aveníu is responsible for the sales and marketing in the United States for the prestigious Codorníu-Raventós portfolio.

Codorníu-Raventós is known as the founder of the Cava category, which they created in 1872. Committed to producing the finest wines from the most renowned wine regions in the world, the Codorníu-Raventós portfolio has grown over the past 450+ years to include still and sparkling wines from three different continents: Spain, Argentina and North America. The group owns a variety of prestigious brands including Anna de Codorníu (DO Penedes), Artesa (Napa), Raimat (DO Catalonia), Vina Pomal (DO Rioja), Vina Zaco (DOCa Rioja), Septima (Mendoza), Legaris (DO Ribera del Duero) and Scala Dei (DO Priorat).

“We see great potential in the U.S. market for our premium wines,” comments Codorníu Raventós CEO Javier Pagés. “Our flagship brand, Anna de Codorníu, is particularly promising as imported sparkling wines continue to trend.”

Growth for the portfolio is expected to be led by Anna de Codorníu, the company’s popular Cava and the leading sparkling wine in Spain with 32.4% market share (for the $11-15 range). In the U.S., Aveníu is particularly excited by the popularity of the Anna de Codorníu Brut Rosé, which is currently in the top 10 list of sparkling rosés in the U.S. in the $11-15 range, according to recent Nielsen numbers. The new partnership with Colangelo & Partners will work to strengthen the company’s U.S. presence through a combination of media outreach, winemaker tours, press trips, seminars, social media and virtual tastings.

About Aveníu Brands

Aveníu Brands is a privately held sales and marketing company specializing in the importation, distribution, and marketing of fine wines and spirits for North American consumers. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Bodegas y Viñedos Codorníu Raventós, a Barcelona, Spain-based global producer of wines, and the world's oldest producer of the Spanish sparkling wine known as Cava. Our name, Aveníu Brands, symbolizes our deep heritage as a Codorníu company, our uncompromising commitment to our trade partners and consumers, and our mission to deal in only the finest and most authentic wines and spirits that truly reflect their place of origin.