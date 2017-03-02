Some Oscars® Presenters Will Sleep Better Tonight

Swanwick Sleep Hollywood A-Listers getting their photos taken on the red carpet didn’t realize the damage they were likely doing to their sleep that night

Blue-light blocking glasses “Swannies” may help some Oscars® presenters sleep better tonight.

In fact, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway don’t need to lose any more sleep over the Oscars® Best Picture announcement disaster because the Swanwick Sleep glasses may send them to sleep anyway.

Swanwick Sleep’s “Swannies” glasses were gifted to many Oscars® presenters backstage during the Academy Awards.

The blue light blocking glasses help users sleep better by blocking blue light emitted from electronic displays and artificial lighting.

Scientists say exposure to harmful blue light from phones, tablets, computers, TVs and modern room lighting ruins your sleep by preventing your body from creating melatonin.

Wearing “Swannies” an hour before bedtime blocks the blue light, leaving you free to watch TV and use devices without ruining your sleep.

“Hollywood A-Listers getting their photos taken on the red carpet didn’t realize the damage they were likely doing to their sleep that night,” said James Swanwick, co-founder swanwicksleep.com.

“Artificial light from photographers’ cameras and inside the Dolby Theater likely disrupted their sleep if they weren’t protecting their eyes.

“Wearing a pair of ‘Swannies’ blue light blocking glasses helps you fall asleep quicker, sleep deeper and wake up feeling refreshed.”

ABOUT SWANWICK SLEEP

Swanwick Sleep has delivered more than 44,000 hours of better sleep in its first 12 months. Co-founded by Australian brothers, James and Tristan Swanwick, its signature product “Swannies” blue-light blocking glasses are sold on the website of Swanwick Sleep. For more information on Swanwick Sleep, phone James Swanwick on 310 872 7770.