Top Northwest Ohio Realtor Uses New Tech to Market Homes

When it comes to marketing homes, tools such as virtual tours, 3D models, and aerial photography definitely push the envelope.

The real estate industry is marked by ever-changing trends. To be successful as a professional, you need to be ready to adapt at all times, and always on the lookout for the latest innovations.

Brett Varner, an experienced Northwest Ohio realtor, has managed to stay ahead of the curve by harnessing cutting-edge technology to market homes.

The tech-savvy realtor’s website, http://www.nwohiolistings.com/, features a “3D Open Homes” section, which allows visitors to see inside several properties, which include single-family homes and condos. The tool gives visitors a 360-degree view of every room on every floor – a much better visual representation of a property compared to photos.

The 3D models also feature a “Dollhouse” perspective, which displays a cross-section view of a property, as if it were a dollhouse. Users can then rotate the model in order to see it from different angles, allowing them to gain a better sense of the home’s design and layout.

Varner also makes use of aerial drones to capture a bird’s eye view of a property, which is very ideal for homes located on a significant piece of land. The aerial videos showcase homes like never before, highlighting the scenic views and picturesque terrain surrounding the property.

“When it comes to marketing homes, tools such as virtual tours, 3D models, and aerial photography definitely push the envelope,” says Varner. “Today’s technology now makes it possible to ‘experience’ homes as if you were there, rather than simply viewing it through photos.”

You can take a look at some of the 3D models, 360-degree photos, and aerial footage at Varner’s website, http://www.nwohiolistings.com/