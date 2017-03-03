GetResponse at Internet World E-Commerce Fair in Munich, March 7-8. The company invites attendees and customers to visit booth G371 (Hall 5)

GetResponse, the provider of the popular online marketing platform, will be exhibiting at the Internet World E-Commerce Fair in Munich. The event will take place March 7-8 at the Messe München.

The company invites attendees and customers to visit booth G371 (Hall 5) to meet key members of the GetResponse team and learn more about the company. It’s a unique opportunity to talk to experts and get tips on how to improve online marketing efforts.

“We’ve devoted great resources to enhance our e-commerce capabilities over the last year,” said GetResponse founder and CEO Simon Grabowski. “Now online merchants can instantly integrate their online marketing and sales to drive leads and engagement, and retain customers.”

ABOUT INTERNET WORLD

The e-commerce trade show is geared towards online professionals and decision-makers, both providers and users. Last year’s event attracted more than 14,000 attendees from all over the world. The two-day event offers a wide variety of speakers, programs, and presentations on subjects critical to the growing e-commerce industry. For more information and tickets, visit the Internet World website.

ABOUT THE GETRESPONSE PLATFORM

The GetResponse online marketing platform includes a suite of online tools designed to fulfill the needs of today’s innovative marketers:



Built-in tools for creating designer-quality email campaigns, landing pages, and subscription forms that look great on any device, including mobile.

State-of-the-art webinar platform integrated with subscriber data to add the power of face-to-face communication to marketing campaigns.

Marketing automation engine for creating workflows to track and address cart abandonment, website visitors, purchases, and more.

Customized technologies, sub-level multi-user access, and priority support for enterprise organizations and high-volume marketing operations.

“Our platform helps e-commerce companies get started with online marketing, enables to scale the business, and helps to integrate marketing processes,” said Simon Grabowski. “Drop by to meet us in Munich and find out how GetResponse can streamline your marketing.”

Today, 350,000 customers in 182 countries trust GetResponse. With nearly 20 years of experience, we continue to deliver excellent online marketing solutions, available in 22 different languages. Our company operates globally with offices in Poland, Canada, Malaysia, India, and Russia, and over 300 passionate professionals on board. Together we create inspiring technologies that empower entrepreneurs and help their businesses grow.