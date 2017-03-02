Hamptons is "On" in the Off-Season

White Fences Inn Owners Liz and Eric Brodar Off-season is actually one of the best times of year to explore all the Hamptons have to offer and people don’t realize everything there is to do with an overnight escape that’s just a short drive away.

While most people think of the Hamptons as a summer-exclusive destination, there’s an abundance of things to do and take advantage of during the late winter and early spring, especially before vacationers start flocking to Long Island in May. Liz Brodar, owner of White Fences Inn, a luxury bed & breakfast in Water Mill, explains that now is the time to venture to the Hamptons when prices are lower, crazy crowds aren’t congesting roads and venues and it’s the ideal to take in the beauty and nature of the South Fork.

“Summer and the Hamptons go hand-in-hand with each other and many think the area shuts down after Labor Day,” Brodar says. “Off-season is actually one of the best times of year to explore all the Hamptons have to offer and people don’t realize everything there is to do with an overnight escape that’s just a short drive away.”

The LIZ LIST - Her Top 10 Recommendations:

1. START THE DAY: Grab fresh coffee, tea or orange juice as you settle down at the White Fences Inn dining room table for a three course upscale breakfast

2. BREATHE IN THE SEA AIR: Take a peaceful walk along the ocean on Flying Point Beach and Cooper’s Beach

3. SWEAT NOW, INDULGE LATER: We’ve got amazing exercise studios out here… Work up a sweat at Tracy Anderson Method Studio, SoulCycle, or Physique 57

4. BE INSPIRED: Check out the beautiful exhibits at The Parrish Art Museum and The Watermill Center, which feature the work of Long Island born and bred artists

5. EXPLORE NATURE’S BOUNTY: My husband Eric and I love to hike at Dwarf Pines Plains Preserve and Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge

6. GET FISHY: Go sailing or fishing at Sag Harbor Sailing

7. CASUALLY IMBIBE: Sample the area’s finest wines at Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Channing Daughters Winery, both named “Best of the Best” winemakers by Dan’s Papers

8. INDULGE: Enjoy a wonderful gourmet dinner at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House or Red Bar Brasserie

9. APPLAUD: Wrap up the evening with a show at Bay Street Theater, which showcases great musical and stage performances

10. RECLINE, RELAX, RESTORE: After a long day of taking in all the Hamptons has to offer, spend the evening swaddled in fluffy robes and slippers in a plush bed with Frette & Matouck linens, in front of cozy in-room fireplace at the White Fences Inn

“The Hamptons are a beautiful place to experience, no matter the time of year,” Brodar says. “Why not visit when you can enjoy everything at your own pace, without the hustle a bustle of the summer?”

For more information about Brodar and White Fences Inn, visit http://www.whitefenceswatermill.com.