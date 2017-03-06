Cubic Pharmaceuticals, a company dedicated to the development and distribution of a variety of medicinal products, announced that its Cubicole D3 supplement capsule is now available for purchase through Amazon.com.

Cubicole D3 is developed to protect people from the potential harmful side effects of a vitamin D3 deficiency. More people than ever are living primarily indoor lifestyles and shielding themselves from the sun’s UV rays with high-powered sunscreen, which has led to a rise in D3 deficiency. Now, people across the world will have greater access to these capsules through the world’s largest online retailer.

“We are excited to announce our Cubicole D3 capsules are now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Saumil Bhatt, CEO of Cubic Pharmaceuticals. “There are so many people in the world who either suffer from or are at risk for vitamin D3 deficiencies. By making our supplements more widely available than ever, we will be able to reach out to more people to help guard them against these deficiencies and promote better skin care and overall health.”

Vitamin D3 is the only vitamin naturally formulated by the body after it takes in UV rays in direct sunlight. However, many people these days try to avoid getting too much sun, due to a heightened fear of skin cancer. Therefore, people are not getting as much vitamin D3 as they should, especially older people, whose bodies are not able to produce as much vitamin D3 by themselves.

Therefore, Cubicole D3 is a beneficial supplement for everyone, especially seniors, who are at a greater risk of a deficiency. Seniors’ skin tends to burn easier, which means they avoid the sunlight and do not get as much of the vitamin as they did in their younger years. Regular vitamin D3 capsules can protect their skin and preserve their overall health.

“Our Vitamin D3 supplement helps all people, from children to seniors, get the amount of vitamin D3 they need,” said Bhatt. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to extend our sales range and reach out to new customers.”

Cubicole D3 has been formulated to give individuals the levels of the vitamin they need for ongoing health and wellness. The capsules are completely free of lactose, gluten, gelatin and preservatives. To learn more, visit http://www.cubicpharmaceuticals.co.uk/cubicoled3.