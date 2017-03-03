Brady Announces Pipe Marking Color and Size Guide

Brady Pipe Marking Color and Size Guide Brady’s Pipe Marking Guide provides readers with visuals and explanations around pipe marking best practices.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its Pipe Marking Color and Size Guide. This guide helps users to comply with ANSI/AMSE A13.1 with color, size and visibility recommendations for workplace pipe marking.

“While pipe labeling standards are not specifically outlined by OSHA, standard 1910.261(a)(3)(i) notes that ANSI/AMSE standard A13.1 is the recommended scheme for pipe system identification,” says Tom Smith, regional product manager for Brady. “Brady’s Pipe Marking Guide provides readers with visuals and explanations around pipe marking best practices.”

This guide includes classification and color schemes, pipe marking and lettering size recommendations, pipe marking visibility and location, and legend and color combinations and changes.

Download the Pipe Marking Color and Size Guide to learn more.

