America’s Swimming Pool Company, the nation’s largest swimming pool cleaning, repair and renovation franchise, proudly announces its ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s Fastest Growing Franchises list. The company ranked 86th on the list thanks to its exceptional growth last year. ASP is the only pool business company to crack the list. This highly competitive list recognizes the 100 companies with the greatest franchise unit growth in North America, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

“We’re excited to be ranked among the country’s best and fastest growing franchise brands as a testament to our hard-working franchisees and dedicated corporate staff who support our owners so they can provide the best-in-class service to our customers,” says Stewart Vernon, CEO and founder of America’s Swimming Pool Company. “We are committed to a strategic growth plan that helps us strategically expand while maintaining the high quality of service our customers trust us to provide in neighborhoods across the country.”

Since 2005, ASP has expanded to 245 units in 23 states and growing. Each week the network of professionals provides residential and commercial properties with swimming pool solutions in more than 400 cities nationwide. The company handles everything from weekly pool cleanings for a homeowner, to daily chemical checks for a commercial property and complete renovations of an existing swimming pool. The home office supplies all the training, tools and support to handle any situation that may arise.

“Growth is what the franchise model is built upon,” says Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur. “The companies on this list are proving that with the right infrastructure, innovation and determination, franchising empowers brands to not only come out of the gate running, but to sustain impressive growth for nationwide expansion.”

Entrepreneur’s 2017 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on each company’s net franchise-unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2015 to July 31, 2016, with ties broken based on percentage growth. America’s Swimming Pool Company’s position on the ranking is a testament to the popularity of its concept with both franchisees and customers.

To view America’s Swimming Pool Company in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About ASP

America’s Swimming Pool Company is the largest swimming pool cleaning, repair and renovation franchise system in the nation. Founded in 2002 by Stewart C. Vernon, the company is based on the belief that by providing a higher quality pool service at a reasonable price, the brand would raise the industry standards for pool service. In 2005, ASP began franchising and now covers 245 territories across the nation. For more information on ASP’s swimming pool franchise opportunities, visit http://www.ASPfranchising.com. For more information on ASP-America’s Swimming Pool Company, visit http://www.ASPPoolco.com.