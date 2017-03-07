Lissa McNaughton is a true industry veteran, with over 31 years of financial services and wealth management experience.

Atlas Private Wealth Management ('Atlas'), an SEC-registered investment advisory firm headquartered in North Adams, Massachusetts, has announced the addition of Lissa McNaughton to the firm’s wealth management team. McNaughton will serve as a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor in Atlas’ Albany, New York office.

Lissa McNaughton is a true industry veteran, with over 31 years of financial services and wealth management experience. Before joining Atlas, Lissa worked at BST Wealth Management as a wealth advisor and spent 22 years working in a variety of positions with increasing responsibility including Vice President and Partner of The Ayco Company. The Ayco Company was acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2003. She holds an MBA from The College of William and Mary – The Mason School of Business.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Lissa’s caliber join our growing Albany office. This move is just another step in our continuing commitment to provide our clients with objective, fee-only, wealth management services. Lissa’s deep knowledge of the financial services industry will be an asset to our clients, our firm, and our future growth,” said Gregory Britton, President and CEO of Atlas Private Wealth Management.

Atlas maintains offices in New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

From more information, please contact Natalie Wheeler by phone at (800) 432-7447 or via email at nwheeler(at)atlaspwm(dot)com.

About Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management is a fee-only investment advisory firm that provides services for individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Atlas is an SEC-registered investment advisor. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of Atlas by the SEC nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.