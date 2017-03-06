Tumor slides when digitized can reveal morphological data to help diagnose and treat cancer Digitizing tumor images has numerous benefits, including leveraging image data to offer the patient a more personalized diagnosis and treatment plan.

Cancer diagnostics workflow solution provider Inspirata, Inc., announced today that it has completed the largest single-site deployment of Whole Slide Image (WSI) scanners at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (The James) and the Department for Pathology both located at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The Scan Facility includes Philips IntelliSite Digital Pathology Solution with eight IntelliSite Ultra-Fast Scanners as well as a host of other specialty scanners located both on- and off-site for remote microscopy, frozen section scanning and large format slide scanning. These specialty scanners include devices from Huron and Sakura, among others.

When fully operational, the cancer diagnostics workflow solution will entail converting millions of retrospective and prospective glass histopathology slides produced at the institution into digital whole slide images that pathologists can view and manipulate at high resolution, share, annotate and manage within Inspirata’s integrated diagnostic cockpit. The goal is to advance cancer research and patient care at The James, which is the third largest cancer hospital in the country and one of only 47 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.

According to Dr. Anil Parwani, Director of Digital Pathology at the James, “We are truly excited to be the first pathology department in the country to implement this type of robust, end-to-end digital pathology solution and the benefits it will ultimately provide to our patients.” Parwani also serves as Vice Chair and Director of Anatomic Pathology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine Department of Pathology.

“This is a significant milestone in the broader adoption of digital pathology technologies,” says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. “These technologies offer the potential to improve the way cancer is diagnosed and treated by opening the door to the myriad benefits that can be derived from digitizing tumor images, including leveraging image data to offer the patient a more personalized diagnosis and treatment plan.”

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique “solution-as-a-service” business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. This big data initiative will provide a wide range of users, including educators, physicians, patients, administrators, researchers and pharma, with curated and structured data related to diagnostic decision support, treatment options, prognostic information and population health metrics to help improve outcomes for cancer patients. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirata.com or contact info(at)inspirata.com.