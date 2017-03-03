Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Items Design Award

A' Design Award & Competition has announced an extension of the submission period for entries to 7th International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards.

International Industrial Designers, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Metalsmiths and Kitchenware Manufacturers are invited to join 7th Edition of A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards. The first step to join the competition is completely free, Designers and Manufacturers can register at A’ Design Awards and submit a work for the Kitchenware Awards. Submissions that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, both realized designs and conceptual projects developed within last 10 years are accepted.

The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards under the main sub-categories of the competition here.

Deadline for entries to 7th Edtion of A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards is on March 7, 2017. Results of the A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Winners of 2017 Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards will be granted an extensive A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Kitchenware Awards. In addition, A’ Design Prize includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings and Designer Rankings.

About A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote the very best design works from across the globe with a primary aim of creating a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles. Thus, the ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to imagine superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com