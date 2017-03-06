Finrise announces nationwide expansion of Vetary.com “Our goal is to help pet owners afford care in a way that is simple and clear, and get them on the path to taking care of their pets’ healthcare needs,” said Tyler Quiel, Vetary.com’s co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.

Vetary, Inc. (Vetary.com), the leading online pet care marketplace and financing solution, announced today at LendIt USA 2017 that it will expand its coverage in partnership with FinWise Bank in Q2’17. Through this partnership, pet owners will be able to apply for timely financial assistance, from their mobile devices, and veterinarians will be able to offer financial solutions directly at the point of sale in most major cities across the country.

“Our goal is to help pet owners afford care in a way that is simple and clear, and get them on the path to taking care of their pets’ healthcare needs,” said Tyler Quiel, Vetary.com’s co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. “We want to responsibly support our customers’ lending needs, so that they don’t have to defer treatment or skip necessary services.”

While current financing options leave much to be desired with complicated disclosures and payment plans including deferred interest and unnecessary fees Vetary’s terms are clear and transparent. With over 170 million patients in the US unable to cover an emergency expense, Vetary helps many borrowers find a path to pay down out-of-pocket services and treatments in as little as six months. Loan terms are straightforward, and consumers can borrow as much as $10,000 with fixed interest rates that can be lower than many credit cards, based on qualifying credit. Vetary’s loan terms may vary based on the customer’s credit history.

“We get it planning and paying for out-of-pocket healthcare services can be stressful,” said Vetary co-founder and CEO Garrett Smallwood. “Between finding the right doctor, understanding costs, and figuring out the best way to afford the service, the process is often very confusing. Why deal with all of that alone?” With Vetary, consumers are rewarded with free tools to guide their decisions. In 2016, nearly 2.5 million users came to Vetary to find the right veterinarian, research their options, and connect with a community of independent specialists.

Minimizing stress and slow, complicated banking practices, Vetary loan applications are processed online and approvals, in most cases, take just minutes. Approved loan proceeds can be used immediately. Unlike peer-to-peer lending, borrowers don’t need to wait multiple days to fund their loan. Smallwood added that borrowers have access to a 24/7 customer care team dedicated to providing exceptional service, transforming the traditional banking and financial services relationships that are becoming a notion of the past.

“The team at Vetary has a best-in-class platform and we are thrilled to be part of this exciting offering,” said Kent Landvatter, President and Chief Executive Officer at FinWise Bank. “We applaud their efforts to help individuals manage their out-of-pocket care costs and set a positive course for the future.”

“Consumers don’t always have a source of reliable information when making critical financial healthcare decisions,” said Smallwood, “They are often turning to friends and family who aren’t healthcare experts. Vetary intends to bridge this gap by offering tools that will help consumers to research treatment and veterinarian options and provide a straightforward alternative to finance veterinary services.”

FinWise Bank is a sponsor of LendIT USA 2017, billed as the world’s biggest show in lending and fintech, March 6-8, 2017 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

ABOUT FINWISE BANK

Based in Sandy, UT, FinWise Bank, subsidiary of All West Bancorp, is a community bank and offers a broad range of services, deposit and loan products to the general public.

ABOUT FINRISE

Finrise is building tailored solutions to suit both doctors’ and patients’ needs, starting with Vetary.com, which launched exclusively into the $31B veterinary market in early October 2016.

Finrise is the simplest way to finance treatments and services that are not typically covered by insurance, directly in the doctor’s office. Our mission is to increase the accessibility of quality healthcare, starting with patients of dental, audiology, and veterinary services. The entire process is seamless — with the financing provided in the form of a transparent interest rate loan with multiple term options and immediately available payment. Finrise is headquartered in Burlingame, CA with investment from NFX Guild, Mayfield, Western Technology Investments (WTI), and several notable private institutional and individual investors. For more information, please visit https://finrise.com/.