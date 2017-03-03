Vanessa Albert Lowry and Rebecca L. Caldwell-Harrigal, shareholders in the Philadelphia and Northern Virginia offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be panelists at the National Association of Bond Lawyers Tax and Security Law Institute conference March 9-10 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. Lowry will be a panelist on the Management Contract Panels and Caldwell-Harrigal will be on the Tax Enforcement Panels.

The conference will cover 12 breakout session topics dealing with current issues of securities law, tax law, and ethics. Government participants will join many of the panels, offering attendees the most up-to-date views of industry regulators.

According to the National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) website, the organization was established in 1979 to promote the integrity of the municipal market through the education of its members in the laws affecting state and municipal bonds. NABL provides its members with a forum for the exchange of ideas as to law and practice, giving its members some of the tools that help them continually improve the state of the art in the field. NABL also provides commentary and recommendations at the federal, state, and local levels with respect to legislation, regulations, and rulings affecting bonds, and on occasion submits friend of the court briefs or memoranda in connection with court or administrative proceedings.

Albert Lowry and Caldwell-Harrigal focus their practice on matters related to tax-exempt bonds, tax credit bonds, and direct pay bonds. Albert Lowry has been a practicing public finance attorney with a focus on tax-related issues for more than 27 years, most of which were spent at Greenberg Traurig. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, Caldwell-Harrigal spent 26 years working at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), most recently serving as Director of the Office of Tax Exempt Bonds within the Tax Exempt and Governmental Entities Division of the IRS. She has an in-depth understanding of IRS operations and tax issues relating to tax-advantaged bonds.

