Product Tutorials from Berkeley Nucleonics on New Support Hub

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (San Rafael, CA) has consolidated manuals, datasheets and product videos for current and legacy products on a new support hub page. BNC has shipped hardware ranging from NIM modules and microwave signal generators to handheld isotope identifiers and vehicle-based radiation detection networks all over the world. A single site for support covers materials for all products and includes search functionality, and easy ‘thumbnail navigation’ is an essential part of the BNC commitment to consistent support.

“We take pride in our support. Helping customers from thirty or forty years ago is commonplace at BNC,” explains Bernadette Jamieson, BNC Customer Service Manager. “With one site for all products, both our customers and our international representatives are assured they have access to the latest support docs and videos.”

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation has a direct application support team in California and additional engineering support personnel worldwide. Many foreign countries are supported by international representatives who are trained on the line of TTL and RF signal generators, arbitrary waveform generators, isotope identifiers (RIIDs) and pager-style dosimeters (PRDs) and ultra-low jitter Digital Delay Generators. For more complex applications, real time spectrum analysis or OEM custom designs, the company offers a team of consultants offering turn-key engineering solutions. Browse the new support hub at http://www.berkeleynucleonics.com/support or use the company’s engineering chat room to talk directly with experts in timing, spectroscopy or RF. Also noteworthy, the company guarantees a same day response to technical questions by email or phone.