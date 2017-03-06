Sentry Self Storage is Growing in Florida

Florida based Sentry Self Storage LLC, which provides management services to independent owners and investors is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the management contract for the following property:

Northwest Orlando Storage 5330 N. Pine Hills Road Orlando, FL . This asset consists of a unit count of 303 and 32,520 square feet. A planned expansion of the property will include a multi story climate control building projected to be completed by Q1 2018.

Sentry Self Storage, LLC, based in Coral Springs, Florida, provides a full spectrum of Management and Consulting Services. With over 30 properties under management in several states, and working with 14 ownership groups, Sentry has its finger on the pulse of the industry and can provide you with the solutions you are looking for to maximize the value of your asset. For more information, please visit us at http://www.sentry-selfstorage.com or call (954) 346-2330.