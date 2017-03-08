Waylens Inc. Introduces New LapTimer Feature

“LapTimer is another cool feature after our recent release of Waylens Go!, which captures a car’s 0 to 60 performance and tracks your results with a leaderboard. Both add gamification aspects to the camera and makes the experience more social, fun and engaging,” said Haowei Zhang, co-founder and CEO. “The LapTimer feature uses GPS coordinates to map out a custom loop or track. Simply mark your starting point with the Horizon remote and complete a loop in advance. Your latest lap times are recorded and stored by date. You can share your best lap time or all of your times on the Waylens cloud or other social site. We’ve also added a new LapTimer gauge in the Waylens Studio with multiple layout options,” continued Mr. Zhang.

Multiple overlays are available including Date/Time, Lap Map, Lap Records, Lap Times, Current Best Lap, MPH/RPM/Throttle and G-Force gauge.

See it in action here.

Waylens began shipping its flagship Horizon Camera System in October of last year. Horizon captures every aspect of your drive with a high-performance camera, a remote control, and an on-board diagnostic system (OBD-II) data module that overlays real-time performance data over stunning HD video. The system also includes mobile and desktop applications which enables drivers to identify, edit and share their best moments right from the road. The Horizon Camera System is available direct for $499.95 MSRP at Waylens.com.

Tweet this

“The Horizon Camera System is enabling car enthusiasts to capture and share their passion for driving”

Waylens Horizon Camera System $499.95 MSRP



Stunning 1080p 60fps video with car performance data overlays

7-element camera lens, and an OLED touchscreen display with 286 ppi

318 million pixels per second image signal processing

Advanced suite of internal sensors: 10 Hz GPS, 9 axis motion sensor (gyro, accelerometer, magnetometer), and barometer

Free mobile app (iOS and Android) features effortless video editing and sharing with advanced smart-remix, and a social network for car enthusiasts

Camera package includes OBD-II data module, remote control and strap, camera mount, rechargeable battery pack, charging cable and car charger

For more information about the Waylens Horizon, please visit: http://www.waylens.com.

About Waylens Inc.

Waylens Inc., the high-performance automotive camera company, is transforming the way people capture their love of driving. The company’s flagship product, the Waylens Horizon Camera System, enables drivers to easily capture, edit, and share their best moments right from the road. Waylens is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information about Waylens email: info(at)waylens.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.