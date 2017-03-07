Hernon Manufacturing Inc., maker of high performance adhesives, sealants and the associated dispensing and curing equipment announced today that for the second year running, Hernon Manufacturing, Inc. has taken a slot among U.S. manufacturing leaders on stage at the Frost and Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Awards. The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor companies and individuals that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning companies/projects and individuals are honored at a black tie gala dinner and awards ceremony June 14, 2017 during the Manufacturing Leadership Summit in Huntington Beach, CA. Hernon Manufacturing received an award in the Smart Product Leadership category, for their UV Curable, Form on Gasket sealing systems.

The UV Form on Gasket (FOG) systems are custom machines designed to apply a bead of liquid sealant to metal gaskets. The bead of liquid is then cured in place for a reliable seal that exactly matches the component. Curing is accomplished using high intensity UV lights also developed by Hernon Manufacturing. In addition, the UV FOG systems include conveyor mechanisms, pick and place robotics, high­speed rotary spindles, pneumatically pressurized dispensing via positive displacement pump driven valves, laser aided machine vision inspection, pass/fail technology and touch sensitive human machine interface all brought together to produce reliable customized dispensing and curing. A short video of the process can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk-cAeGAV4I&t=4s

Hernon Manufacturing was also honored during last years Manufacturing Leadership Awards in the New Product Leadership category, for their Small Caliber Ammunition Waterproofing Technology. Like the UV Form on Gasket system described above, the ammunition sealing systems combine dozens of technologies, many of which were designed and built from scratch by Hernon engineers. The ammunition sealing technology also improves upon outdated asphalt and solvent based techniques which are messy, significantly less reliable resulting in up to 15% leaks and hazardous to the environment and system operators. See the ammunition sealing systems in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vj7WWCY9ZKg

See the announcement of 2017 Manufacturing Leadership award winner for more information: http://mlawards.gilcommunity.com/