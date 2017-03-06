The research and development team at Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial, odor control, and surface modification technologies, has released a white paper detailing the potential issues and proven solutions for reducing the growth of Listeria monocytogenes in refrigeration units. The findings outlined in the paper demonstrate the potential benefits of utilizing built-in antimicrobial technology in the sanitary equipment design process to improve food storage options.

Dr. Glenner Richards, director of the microbiology and analytical chemistry laboratories at Microban International co-authored the paper. “Food recalls represent high health and economic costs, as evidenced by more than 100 Listeria-related recalls in the last 10 years. Due to the many unforeseen events that often occur in the long chain from farm to fork, sanitary equipment design has become a major focus in improving food safety.”

The Microban study involved inoculating a commercial refrigeration unit with Listeria, and monitoring results, which showed that the bacteria can survive on an untreated powder-coated refrigerator surface for more than seven days before the population begins to decrease, even at 4°C. However, when a refrigeration unit treated with Microban technology was tested under the same conditions, the presence of bacteria was greatly reduced within 24 hours.

“Listeria is a complex pathogen that can cause meningitis, bacteremia and complications during pregnancy. This paper highlights the fact that simple adjustments to the manufacturing and design processes for food storage equipment can help mitigate the potential impacts from Listeria and other foodborne pathogens,” said Dr. Richards.

Microban partner and leader in commercial refrigeration, Hussmann, currently features specially formulated antimicrobial technology built-in to their line of refrigerated display units. The addition of Microban technology in the shelving, handles and racks of the units inhibits the growth of bacteria that can cause stains, odors and product degradation.

The full text of the white paper “Microban Solution for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination of Refrigeration Units” can be found at https://www.microban.com/micro-prevention/white-papers/microban-silvershield-technology-white-paper.

About Microban®

At Microban, we promise to redefine clean with proactive protection that lives on. Our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors by preventing problems before they start. Microban drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high quality consumer, textile, industrial, and medical products around the world. Today the Microban brand and technologies are featured on more than 1,000 products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.