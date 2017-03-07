Projectmates Releases New Mobile Construction Management App

The Projectmates construction management app provides tools for document management, schedule management, annotations, field reports, cost tracking, punch lists, and more. The future of mobile project management is already here, and I can confidently say that Systemates is leading the charge.

Systemates, Inc. is excited to unveil its new Mobile Construction Management App. The app features a vast array of features taken from Projectmates desktop, recreating them on an intuitive and easy-to-use format for mobile devices.

Highlights of the new mobile app include:



Many tools from the previous Mobile App have been reintroduced with brand new designs, making them easier to use than ever before. Projectmates users are able to utilize the app for Construction Document/Photo Management, Schedule Management, Field Reports, RFIs, Punch lists, Cost Tracking, and more.

The new Annotations & Markup Tool: On the tablet or smartphone, Projectmates users are able to annotate and markup drawings/documents within a project. Gone are the days of having to annotate drawings on different software.

“Projectmates is paving the way with its mobile functionalities,” said Systemates President & CTO Varsha Bhave. “The powerful PC that we call the smartphone is ubiquitous with both our personal and professional lives. It’s a no-brainer for our users to have a mobile platform that facilitates faster, easier and cheaper construction management. The future of mobile project management is already here, and I can confidently say that Systemates is leading the charge.”

As construction teams endeavor to keep up with the growth of their companies, project managers and executives often find themselves whisked away from their desks for extended periods of time. It is critical for teams to still stay coordinated and address tasks regardless of physical location. The Projectmates App accomplishes this by combining the robust features and tools of Construction Management Software with the versatility of a tablet or smartphone.

About Systemates

Founded in 1995 by leading architects and software engineers, Systemates, Inc. developed Projectmates to equip owners and owners’ representatives with a secure, sophisticated construction project management software solution. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability, and reduces risks. With its cutting edge technology, Projectmates creates one seamless platform for managing the complete lifecycle of a building, from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining the facilities. Over 55,000 users from organizations such as Retailers, Real Estate developers, Educational and Government agencies rely on Projectmates to manage billions of dollars in capital construction programs. Systemates is privately held and headquartered in Richardson, Texas. To learn more about Projectmates by Systemates visit http://www.projectmates.com