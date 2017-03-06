Go Local Interactive Unveils New Company Brand

As the times shift in the business environment, so does our need to change from a branding perspective. The new look and feel brings us forward and puts our image and voice in line with the business that we are today.

Go Local Interactive, a Kansas City-based digital marketing agency, publicly introduced its new brand. The company officially switched to the new brand beginning March 6, 2017. Elements of the brand will be introduced over the next couple of months leading up to the new website launch on May 1, 2017.

CEO Jason Barrett says it’s an exciting time in the growth of Go Local Interactive. “As the times shift in the business environment, so does our need to change from a branding perspective,” he says.“The new look and feel brings us forward and puts our image and voice in line with the business that we are today.”

Go Local has grown rapidly since it began in Barrett’s basement almost six years ago. Last year, the company was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Kansas City by Ingram’s Corporate 100 and the Kansas City Business Journal’s Fast 50. They were also recognized nationally by the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The new brand is the natural next step to this growth.

Go Local values the idea of processes being a “journey.” To coincide with this realm of thought, new aspects of the new brand will be revealed each week - like steps on a journey. All of these steps will lead up to the final destination of a comprehensive brand identity and website launch.

Visit Go Local Interactive’s website and blog to learn more and see a teaser of the new site. You can also follow the brand updates as they are released by connecting with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.