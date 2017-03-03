Florida Hospital West Florida Division named Great Place to Work in 2017 This can be seen through our employees across the Adventist Health System and in the way we deliver compassionate care to our patients.

Adventist Health System (AHS), which includes Florida Hospital Tampa, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula, has been named to Becker's Hospital Review’s 2017 list of “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.” The list features both healthcare provider organizations and other healthcare-specific companies.

The “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” distinction recognizes organizations for their commitment to fulfilling missions, creating outstanding cultures and offering competitive benefits to their employees.

“Our organization is committed to excellence. This can be seen through our employees across the Adventist Health System and in the way we deliver compassionate care to our patients. We are honored to be recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review,” said Mike Schultz, President and CEO of Florida Hospital West Florida Division.

An industry leader with 45 hospital campuses in nine states and more than 80,000 employees, Adventist Health System encourages professional, personal and spiritual growth, offering competitive wages and benefits, employee recognition programs and mentorship opportunities. Many AHS employees also support their local communities through participation in service initiatives and activities.

The Florida Hospital mission comes to life every day in our hospitals, our Florida Hospital Physician Group practices and our Centra Care Florida Hospital Urgent Care Centers.

About Adventist Health System

Adventist Health System is a faith-based health care organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida. A national leader in quality, safety and patient satisfaction, Adventist Health System's more than 80,000 employees maintain a tradition of whole-person health by caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of every patient. With 45 hospital campuses and more than 8,300 licensed beds in nine states, Adventist Health System facilities incorporate the latest technological advancements and clinical research to serve more than 4.7 million patients annually. The full continuum of integrated care also includes urgent care centers, home health and hospice agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Each Adventist Health System facility operates independently in delivering care and services to best meet the needs of the local communities they serve. While each entity is unique, all remain united in one mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.

About Florida Hospital West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FloridaHospital.com

About Becker's Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.