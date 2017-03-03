The American Insurance Association (AIA) will speak before the National Conference of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) about the adverse effects of the Florida Supreme Court’s Castellanos decision and the U.S.-EU Covered Agreement at the NCOIL 2017 Spring Meeting, which is being held March 3-5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ron Jackson, AIA vice president for state affairs, southeast region, will address the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Committee meeting on March 4. His comments will focus on the recent adverse Florida Supreme Court decision in Castellanos v. Next Door Company striking down the statutory attorney fee schedule, and the ongoing effort to address it. The result of the case led to a 14.5% rate increase in Florida by NCCI.

“Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision in Castellanos, Florida had a competitive and well-functioning market,” said Jackson. “This decision threatens to derail the progress made since the 2003 reforms were enacted. AIA looks forward to discussing with legislators the negative effects of this decision and the solutions we’re advocating for along with the business community.”

Also on March 4, the Property-Casualty Insurance Committee is scheduled to discuss “big data” and autonomous vehicles. AIA will express our view that while the effort to address important data needs related to autonomous vehicles may be well intentioned, consideration of a model law is premature and may be counterproductive at this time.

Finally, the State-Federal Relations and International Insurance Issues Committees will hold a joint meeting on March 5 to discuss the U.S.-EU Covered Agreement. “We look forward to using this forum to express our belief that the Agreement was an affirmation of the U.S. state-based regulatory system and essential for maintaining U.S. competitiveness in the European Union,” said Jackson.