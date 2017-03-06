"Pretty cool! - Just did run through and came up with outcome quickly. Easy to use and addressed question. Just the tool for folks like me!"

In today’s climate of information overload small businesses struggle with: financial decisions due to a lack of awareness of nontraditional alternatives to banks, unbiased recommendations, a lack of information, and overwhelming requirements. Founded by entrepreneurs experienced in advising leaders and business owners in varying industries and stages of growth, DecisionHawk combines the power of problem solving, big data, education and collaboration to help small business make the best decision.

One business owner remarked, “Pretty cool! - Just did run through and came up with outcome quickly. Easy to use and addressed question. Just the tool for folks like me!” Another said, “I happen to be exactly at the stage for this product, in my own business.”

As a business owner or decision maker, if you are in the market to raise capital- debt or equity, ensure that you have adequate business insurance, or are in need of services such as CPA’s and accountants, DecisionHawk addresses the most vexing financial challenges.

DecisionHawk moves the needle from search to suggest:



as it recommends the best course of action for your business need

matches your needs with disruptive solutions in the market place

provides the opportunity to engage solution providers

compares similar businesses to provide insights

Improves your skills through knowledge and analytics

For more information about DecisionHawk, visit http://www.decisionhawk.io.

About DecisionHawk

DecisionHawk helps small businesses and entrepreneurs analyze complex problems, make decisions and implement solutions. We combine context, big data, and education to deliver insights and disruptive solutions that ensure business success. Whether it is finance, insurance, sales and marketing, HR, or legal, DecisionHawk is the singular platform for small business to exponentially improve outcomes.

About LendIt

LendIt is the world’s largest event series dedicated to connecting the fintech and lending community. Our conferences bring together the leading lending platforms, investors, and service providers in our industry for unparalleled educational, networking, and business development opportunities.

LendIt hosts three conferences annually: our flagship conference LendIt USA as well as LendIt Europe in London and LendIt China in Shanghai. LendIt USA 2017 will be held in New York from March 6 - 7. Learn more at http://www.lendit.com/.