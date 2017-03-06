PracticeMatch Releases 2017 Physician Career Fair Schedule

Mike York, COO, PracticeMatch We are particularly excited about this year’s schedule of physician career fairs, because of the great locations where we are hosting events, as well as the new features and services we now offer through our newly improved career fairs.

PracticeMatch, a company that provides healthcare recruiting resources and data to employers nationwide, released its schedule of physician career fairs occurring across the country during 2017. Successful career fairs with significantly higher attendance occurred in Baltimore, MD, Washington, DC in February, and four physician recruiting conferences are planned for the month of March:



St. Louis, MO – March 8, 2017

Chicago, IL – March 15, 2017

Cleveland, OH – March 22, 2017

Dallas, TX – March 29, 2017

Additional recruiting fairs planned for April include Newark, NJ on the 4th, Seattle, WA on the 12th, New Orleans, LA on the 19th, and Chapel Hill, NC on the 26th. In May, PracticeMatch will conduct physician career fairs in San Francisco, CA, Omaha, NE, and Nashville, TN.

June and July are slower months while many physicians are on vacation or spending time with their families; therefore, only one fair planned for July 26th, in Kansas City, MO.

The complete schedule for the 2017 calendar year of national physician career fairs is located on the PracticeMatch website.

“We are particularly excited about this year’s schedule of physician career fairs, because of the great locations where we are hosting events, as well as the new features and services we now offer through our newly improved career fairs”, states Mike York, Chief Operations Officer of PracticeMatch. “The changes we have implemented in marketing our fairs to physicians have increased RSVP counts which leads to more opportunities for residents, fellows, and employers,” York adds.

New locations this year include Seattle, WA and Newark, NJ. Some of the most well-attended physician career fairs have historically occurred in Los Angeles, CA and New York City. This year, based on preliminary attendee registrations to date, the events promise to be larger than ever.

“As a leading provider of healthcare career fairs and physician recruiting events, we look forward to hosting employers and candidates from across the nation, to help them advance their careers, and achieve their professional goals ,” states Mike York. “Career fairs are an excellent way for new doctors and experienced physicians to network with hiring managers and explore various employers, by talking directly with company representatives from top healthcare employers nationwide.”

Other cities on the PracticeMatch Physician Career Fair schedule include Cincinnati, OH (August 3), Detroit, MI (August 9), Los Angeles, CA (August 16), and Louisville, KY (August 23). Fall events include Minneapolis, MN, Indianapolis, IN, Houston TX, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, and Phoenix, AZ.

A second physician career fair in St. Louis, MO is scheduled for October 25. PracticeMatch will finish out the year with November events in Atlanta, GA, Chicago IL, and the last event of the year will be in Boston, MA on December 6. To view the schedule or register for an event, visit https://www.practicematch.com/physicians/career-fairs-and-events/career-fairs.cfm.

About PracticeMatch:

PracticeMatch is one of the most established service companies in the physician recruiting industry, and its Pinpoint physician database includes over 338,000 interviewed physicians. Founded more than 25 years ago, PracticeMatch provides candidate leads and recruiting resources to match pre-screened candidates directly with healthcare employers on a national basis. Based in Saint Louis, MO, the company annually conducts 30+ physician career fairs nationwide.

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with a PracticeMatch executive, please contact Andrea Clement, aclement(at)usa.m3(dot)com. For more information regarding healthcare recruiting services and resources provided by PracticeMatch, please contact Mike York, (800) 489-1440 mike(dot)york(at)practicematch(dot)com.