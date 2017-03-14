Medical Spa Legal Solutions Getting Even More Powerful

AmSpa ByrdAdatto “In all my years as an attorney, I’ve never seen someone successfully defend themselves to a regulator by saying they didn’t know what the law was,” said AmSpa founder/director Alex R. Thiersch, JD.

Confused about the medical spa regulatory landscape in your state? Now, medical spa regulations will be clearer than ever with revamped legal summaries from the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa.) AmSpa’s current state-by-state legal summaries are the industry’s best resource for understanding the regulatory landscape of medical spas. During the course of 2017, AmSpa will roll out updated and expanded state legal pages with answers to more than 50 legal questions sortable by Frequently Asked Questions, Practitioner Questions, Treatment Questions, and General Categories. AmSpa members will find answers to questions regarding:



Legal medical spa ownership;

Scope of practice for nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and more;

Informed consent;

Patient privacy requirements;

And much more.

The newly expanded and updated summaries for the states of California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania are already available, and all 50 states are scheduled to be completed by May 2017.

This expansion of services comes at a time when regulators across the country are paying more and more attention to the medical spa industry. Hot-button issues include aestheticians performing medical treatments, the importation of fake Botox, and the medical spas engaging in the corporate practice of medicine.

“In all my years as an attorney, I’ve never seen someone successfully defend themselves to a regulator by saying they didn’t know what the law was,” says AmSpa founder/director Alex R. Thiersch, JD.

AmSpa members have access to one state’s legal summary, as well as many other benefits, for only $295 annually, which is less than the price of a one-hour consultation with an attorney. Any medical spa professional can becoming a member by visiting http://www.americanmedspa.org.

The updated legal summaries are powered by the law firm of ByrdAdatto, a business and healthcare law firm with an aesthetics practice that spans the entire United States.

Stay tuned to http://www.americanmedspa.org/page/state_regulations to stay informed as new state summaries are updated.

The American Med Spa Association provides business and legal resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices across the country. AmSpa’s training seminars— including Medical Spa Boot Camps and The Next Level workshops—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing business. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of the laws governing medical spas in their state, access to an exclusive medical spa insurance program, and many other benefits. To learn more about membership benefits, educational programs and more, contact AmSpa at 312-981-0993 or info(at)americanmedspa(dot)org, or log on to its website at http://www.americanmedspa.org.