Usually reserved for the industrial market, a new and heavy-duty sink line is being conspicuously introduced by MR Direct for use in the home kitchen. As part of the ¾-inch, corner-radius collection, five models are now available in a bold, 14-gauge thickness.

This class of hefty, stainless steel sinks has traditionally been allocated to restaurants and institutional kitchens which endure long-term use and, oftentimes, abuse. Functionality and durability have typically been the primary design concerns of these models, but not necessarily their attractiveness. This is no longer the case with this new set of rugged, stainless steel sinks from MR Direct. Built tough, these ¾-inch, corner-radius sinks will be a standout, visually and dutifully, whether they are used in a commercial or home environment.

The casual observer may only be able to see the more obvious and positive traits of these basins. The corners are tight, but rounded, providing maximum interior workspace while being easy to clean. The scored bottom has subtle furrows to guide residual water toward the offset drains. And, obvious to all, the metal surface is brushed to an elegant, satiny appearance. But there’s more.

Rather than being seen, the extraordinary thickness of these sinks will be heard, or more accurately, not heard. The sound of water running onto the bottom or being sprayed against the walls of these firm basins will be significantly muffled by their characteristic density. As well, the clanging of dishware being set into them will be toned down, and any fear of denting from a heavy pot or pan being dropped into them will be dispelled. Moreover, consider that all MR Direct stainless steel sinks, including these, have sound dampening pads and a spray coating affixed to their exterior. All these elements unite to create very quiet sinks.

Just a few months ago, MR Direct introduced a 16-gauge version of these originally 18-gauge sinks. Now they have eclipsed themselves by delivering an even thicker 14-gauge option. This is almost unheard of in the home market. But nonetheless, this design has been in-demand for the large family or those who frequently entertain. The industrial world is also sure to embrace these strong, and now attractive, stainless steel sinks.

All three weights of the ¾-inch corner-radius sinks are designed for fashionable installation under the countertop and can be reviewed in-depth by visiting http://www.MRDirectint.com.