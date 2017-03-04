The Cure for Spring Break Spring Fever: The Balboa Park Explorer Pass

With a houseful of kids to entertain over the Spring Break holiday, or simply wanting to enjoy the best San Diego has to offer this season, the Balboa Park Explorer Pass is the solution. The Balboa Park Explorer Pass provides year-round general admission to 17 museums in Balboa Park, with discounts for families, seniors and students, and no blackout dates, starting at just $99.

Enjoy the interactive fun at the Fleet Science Center, discover the wonder of our world’s natural environment at the San Diego Natural History Museum, or view the creations of masters throughout the ages at the San Diego Museum or Art—plus much more! All for one low price, all year round.

Kick off spring in a truly unique way at the 12th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival, March 10-12, at the Japanese Friendship Garden. Celebrate spring and the blooming of the cherry trees with cultural performances, Japanese food, unique local vendors and a children’s corner. Guests may partake in Hanami, the traditional custom of picnicking under the cherry trees. Access to this event will be free for Explorer Annual Passholders.

ABOUT THE BALBOA PARK ANNUAL EXPLORER PASS

The Balboa Park Explorer Pass provides general admission to 17 museums in Balboa Park, with discounts for families, seniors and students, and no blackout dates, starting at just $99. In addition to exclusive Explorer-only events monthly, Annual Explorers also receive tailored, bi-weekly newsletters, up-to-date special announcements and personal recommendations and insights directly from Park staff. Annual, One-Day or Multi-Day Explorer Passes are available for purchase online at https://explorer.balboapark.org/. The Explorer Pass directly funds participating museums in Balboa Park.

ABOUT BALBOA PARK CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP

Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 28 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.