HockeyTech, the worldwide leader in providing hockey-related technologies, analytics, and information services

HockeyTech, the worldwide leader in providing hockey-related technologies, analytics, and information services, today announced an extension to their partnership agreement with the American Hockey League (AHL). The AHL, North America’s premier professional development league for the National Hockey League (NHL), will benefit from the continuation and extension of services that HockeyTech has been providing for more than ten years.

HockeyTech’s agreement with the AHL means that the technology company will provide the league and its 30 member teams with scoring and statistics services, including controlled scorekeeper access, league and team admin portals, a real-time scoring and stats system as well as the AHL Mobile App. HockeyTech services also enable the AHL to generate full-league Daily Stats Reports.

“Today’s hockey fans demand instant access to readily available information,” said Marc Ruskin, President of HockeyTech. “Powering digital properties to display real-time stats and scoring data and generate daily reports offers leagues, teams, and hockey fans the levels of information and engagement they crave.”

Powered by HockeyTech technologies, http://www.theahl.com is the main hub for all things AHL. The website receives over 82 million page views per year and reaches fans on a worldwide spectrum. Relaunched for 2016/17, the site features all new stats categories and a fully responsive design optimized for every screen size.

“We are proud to be continuing our terrific relationship with HockeyTech,” said David Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. “Since we first teamed up in 2005, the AHL has greatly benefited from HockeyTech’s guidance to help provide our fans and other stakeholders with an outstanding experience across our primary digital properties.”

The AHL’s latest mobile app, version 3.0, is a single portal for fans of all teams to access real-time data for scores, stats, and news. The ability for fans to track their favorite team and up to two players – with goal, period, and game notifications – foster an immersive and informative user experience.

About HockeyTech

HockeyTech is the worldwide leader in providing hockey-related technologies, analytics, and information services. HockeyTech was founded in 2013 by Stu Siegel, a technology entrepreneur and former Florida Panthers (NHL) Managing Partner/CEO, through a series of acquisitions. While HockeyTech is a new corporate identity, HockeyTech’s brands have been providing cutting-edge solutions for the hockey world since 1998. For more information, visit http://www.hockeytech.com.

Contact:

Kevin Carey, Director of Marketing

HockeyTech, Inc.

Phone 781-333-5269 ext. 106

Email KCarey(at)hockeytech(dot)com

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (http://www.theahl.com) continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 30 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today’s NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL. In 2015-16, over 7.1 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America, the highest total attendance in league history.

Contact:

Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications

American Hockey League

Phone 413-781-2030

Email jchaimovitch(at)theahl(dot)com

###