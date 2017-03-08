Good Leads CEO Bob Good "With experience in representing healthcare IT, we selected Good Leads. We look forward to Good Leads delivering leads for our breast cancer assessment tools," said Laurence Veron VP of Sales & Marketing. Past News Releases RSS Technology Sales Leads Provider,...

B2B lead generation provider Good Leads® was selected by Statlife to assist building their sales pipeline for their two innovative products MammoRisk™ and DenSeeMammo™. Good Leads is a premium provider of technology sales leads and will source new business opportunities for Statlife with healthcare facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

Bob Good, CEO of Good Leads, in making the announcement said, "With our experience in representing healthcare technology providers, we know we will be a great partner with them and we can augment their sales pipeline growth. Our technology focused Prospect Builder® Program and methodology is well suited to grow their base of opportunities through our discovery and qualification processes."

"With experience in representing healthcare IT and medical device firms, we selected Good Leads based on their lead generation knowledge in our sector. We look forward to Good Leads delivering quality leads for our breast cancer assessment tools," said Laurence Vernon, Global VP of Sales & Marketing. Good Leads' dedicated lead generation team will focus their efforts in targeting imaging centers and breast health centers.

About Statlife:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Paris, France, with a US location in Boston, MA, Statlife specializes in statistical data mining applied to 4P medicine: predictive, preventive, personalized, and participative. Their two products, DenSeeMammo and MammoRisk, measure breast density and assess breast cancer risk, respectively, using five simple criteria. It is intended for radiologists, gynecologists, primary care physicians, independent imaging centers, and breast health centers. For more information, email contact(at)statlife(dot)us or visit us at http://www.mammorisk.com/us.

About Good Leads:

Good Leads® is a premier provider of sales and marketing, B2B lead generation, B2B sales leads and enterprise software business development activities for technology centric firms on a global basis with significant emphasis in the U.S. and Canada. Bob Good is CEO and Founder of the 14-year old firm. Good Leads specializes in executive level lead generation and appointment setting with international emphasis on supporting external corporate sales teams. Good Leads corporate headquarters is in Salem, NH with sales offices in Massachusetts, Maine and California. Good Leads can be contacted at 866 894-LEAD. http://www.GoodLeads.com