PrintlinQs Inc., one of Canada’s oldest providers of Web to Print software, online proofing, SaaS Printing Storefronts, and Variable Data Printing (VDP) Solutions, has launched a new brand identity, story and website at this year’ Graphics Canada tradeshow.

“This rebrand marks a significant period of growth and development for the company,” said Timothy Madden, CloudPrintTech’s CEO. “Customers thought of us primarily as an integration and deployment company. The new identity better reflects the robust solutions we offer as a Web to Print technology company, as well as our continual pursuit of the latest technology to serve the printing community.”

CloudPrintTech also formally announces its partnership with Canon Canada and the addition of imagePrograf and Poster Designer Plus to it’s product line.

“The print industry is moving print ordering online to reduce costs and speed up timelines,” said Peter Dulis, Manager, Large Format Printers for Canon Canada. “CloudPrintTech is perfectly positioned to provide powerful, cost-effective web-to-print technology to large format printers.

According to InfoTrends, the online print business will double to $70 billion in online transactions in 2017.

Poster Designer Plus is a powerful, cost-effective web-to-print plug-in software that adds a large-format poster design engine, shopping cart and checkout functionality to any existing website. Designed for easy and fast integration, this cloud-hosted printing storefront gives printers the tools they need to take advantage of the trend towards online ordering.

About CloudPrintTech

For over 10 years, CloudPrintTech has been involved in creating web to print software, websites for printers, print procurement storefronts and online proofing software that let print buyers design, proof and order printing services directly from your online printer's presence.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cloudprinttech.com

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon USA, is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business and medical digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information, please visit: http://canon.ca