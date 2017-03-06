Popul8 delivers productivity gains, steadfast clinical accuracy, and an audit-defensible end-product. Our versatile system can be used across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACA lines of business

Popul8 is the only platform to leverage Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technologies to easily abstract risk adjustment and quality measures from medical records. The end result is a solution that is unmatched in its ability to identify, document, and code conditions and measures for which your members have been treated.

Popul8 was designed to enhance coding accuracy, proficiency, and efficiency. Productivity gains of 40% are readily achievable, while multiple quality control and audit levels ensure clinical accuracy. The only end-to-end platform capable of improving risk score and quality measure accuracy.

“Developed expressly for plans and at-risk providers seeking a reliable coding solution,” Erin Montgomery, Pulse8’s VP of Operations, explains that, “Popul8 delivers productivity gains, steadfast clinical accuracy, and an audit-defensible end-product. Our versatile system can be used across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACA lines of business customizable for coding guidelines and user group privileges. Yet, for all its flexibility, Popul8 can be configured without taxing your IT staff.”

Key Features of the greatest productivity tool for your Coding initiatives:



Computer-Assisted Coding, Natural Language Processing, and Optical Character Recognition identify, validate, and prepare for the fastest and most accurate submission

Big Data and Advanced Search Algorithms to optimize coding workflow and manage both structured and unstructured data

Intuitive Interface with error-proofing and intelligent audit capability

No coding solution this technologically advanced is as user-friendly as Popul8.

Pulse8 is the only Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment and Quality Management programs. We enable health plans and at-risk providers to achieve the greatest financial impact in the ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. By combining advanced analytic methodologies with extensive health plan experience, Pulse8 has developed a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are revolutionizing risk adjustment and quality. Pulse8’s flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member and provider activities so our clients can apply the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095, visit us at http://www.Pulse8.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pulse8News.