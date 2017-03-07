Based on the autobiography “Son of Evil Street”, VICTOR tells the redemptive story of the rebellion of a son, the love and faith of a mother (Vidal), and finding the faith to overcome impossible odds.

GW Films has announced the US Theatrical Release of VICTOR, beginning in select markets on March 24, 2017. VICTOR stars Patrick Davis (IN THE NAME OF GOD, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”), Josh Pence (LA LA LAND, THE SOCIAL NETWORK) and Lisa Vidal (STAR TREK, “American Horror Story”).

Based on the autobiography “Son of Evil Street”, VICTOR is inspired by the true story of Victor Torres, a teen from Puerto Rico forced to survive the dark streets of 1962 Brooklyn. Enslaved by the power of gangs and an addiction to heroin, Victor (Davis) must find faith and freedom before he destroys his family and himself. VICTOR tells the redemptive story of the rebellion of a son, the love and faith of a mother (Vidal), and finding the faith to overcome impossible odds.

VICTOR also stars Jose Zuniga (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Lobo Sebastian (THE LONGEST YARD, “CSI: Miami”) and Haley Ramm (INTO THE WILD, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND). VICTOR was directed by Brandon Dickerson (SIRONIA, A SINGLE FRAME), and written by Dickerson and Thomas Ward (SIRONIA, IN THE MIDDLE).

Today, the film unveils a new website, trailer and key art at http://thevictormovie.com/.

VICTOR released in Torres’ native Puerto Rico, where the film opened with an impressive $3,216 per-screen average (BoxOfficeMojo). With distribution through Ocean Avenue Entertainment, VICTOR will launch it’s US theatrical run in New York City, Richmond, VA.,San Marcos, TX., El Paso, TX., and Brooklyn, NY where the story is set. Additional cities will be added in the weeks following.

Chris Bueno, CEO of Ocean Avenue Entertainment, shares, “We were compelled to help share this powerful story and are confident that Victor’s story of redemption will give hope to both those personally struggling with addiction, and those who have a loved one who has fallen away.”

Many will recognize some of Victor’s story from the classic 1970 film THE CROSS AND THE SWITCHBLADE, which shared the era through the life of David Wilkerson, who is a prominent character in the personal life of Torres.

Victor Torres has dedicated his life to giving hope and healing to those struggling with addiction. In 1971, he and his wife Carmen opened New Life for Youth, to help those struggling with addiction in Richmond, VA. Since that time, they have also opened some of the most successful drug recovery programs in the country, including The Men’s Ranch, Mercy House and Mercy Mom’s House. Torres continues to pastor New Life Outreach International Church.

Rosalinda Rivera, Associate Producer and daughter of Torres, shares “With the growing opiate addiction epidemic growing in America, this story sadly reflects much of current culture. VICTOR is a story of hope – that there is a way out. You can overcome issues surrounding addiction.” Rivera keeps her father’s passion alive, serving as Executive Director at New Life For Youth, a place for people struggling with addictions.

Follow VICTOR on social media:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Victorthemovie2017

Twitter - https://twitter.com/the_victormovie

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thevictormovie/

About GW Films:

Greg Wilkerson’s GWFilms is focused on creating films that inspire powerful family values. As a motivating speaker at high schools, Wilkerson travels across the US, speaking to teens and collaborating on several documentary films including his award-winning short film SHATTER THE MOLD that was used in high schools to provide hope to students struggling with drugs, alcohol and suicide. Greg also is executive producer of the award-winning documentary LIFE IN A BOX. After receiving thousands of letters in response from teenagers expressing how the movie transformed their lives, He was lead to create the VICTOR.

About Spiral Films:

Since 1997, Spiral Films has been the creative hub for writer/director Brandon Dickerson. The Berkeley, CA based-company has helped the films SIRONIA, VICTOR, A SINGLE FRAME, and WHEN JACK WENT GLAMPING develop from script to screen.

About Ocean Avenue Entertainment:

Ocean Avenue Entertainment, Inc. is the destination for productions that offer hope to audiences looking for inspiration in entertainment. Ocean Avenue is committed to releasing films and television programming that are inspiring and redemptive. Its distribution strategy optimizes each release platform to find the widest possible audience theatrically on VOD, DVD and ultimately on Netflix. For more information, please visit http://www.oceanave.tv.