Announcing New Updates For Zinkerz Inc.

Ed-tech start-up Zinkerz Inc. is currently offering test preparation for the SAT®, ACT®, TOEFL®, and SAT II Math Level 1 & 2 Tests™. Specializing in creating adaptive software, every Zinkerz Online Platform tracks students’ strengths and weaknesses, and automatically modifies its curriculum to match their needs. All Zinkerz products are affordable and easily accessible online from any location or device.

Zinkerz offers two options for preparation: ZinkerzPro and Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE). Students are able to sign up for free on any Zinkerz Online Platform, claim a no-strings-attached diagnostic test, and sample a selection of Zinkerz’s vast collection of study tools.

To gain access to unlimited practice problems, tests, tutorials, and score tracking, students can unlock ZinkerzPro with a single payment. Once purchased, automatic score tracking and intuitive curriculum modifications will be activated. Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) requires students to schedule a short consultation with a member of Zinkerz’s team. Based on the student’s consultation and diagnostic results, the Zinkerz team will design a personalized package of online lessons with one of Zinkerz’s renowned educators through any Zinkerz Online Platform.

Zinkerz test prep is not only proven to increase scores between 150-360 points, but with its student-centered focus, it provides students with a comprehensive road map to navigate the extensive college application process. “Zinkerz brought my test scores up dramatically and gave me confidence and support as I determined which university would be best for me,” says Zinkerz student Nora Alvarez. “Thanks to Zinkerz, I now go to one of the top private colleges in the U.S.”

All Zinkerz Online Platforms are available at http://www.zinkerz.com.

About Zinkerz

Zinkerz Inc. is an ed-tech start-up, engineering state-of-the-art online test preparation committed to empowering students to take charge of their own learning experience. By combining the latest educational and technological innovations with the expertise of high-quality educators, college counselors, and data scientists, Zinkerz distinguishes itself by providing an entirely holistic and adaptive service. Zinkerz prides itself in providing affordable and accessible services that maximize students’ opportunities for success.

About the ACT ®

ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc. Zinkerz is not associated with, and owns no rights to, the ACT® Test. This website and the Zinkerz web app for the ACT® Test are not endorsed or approved by ACT, Inc.

About the SAT ®

The SAT ® is a standardized college admission test that is created and owned by The College Board. Zinkerz is not associated with, and owns no rights to, the SAT ®. This website and the Zinkerz web app for the SAT ® are not endorsed or approved by The College Board.

About the TOEFL ®

TOEFL ® test is a standardized English-language test that is created and owned by the Educational Testing Service (ETS). Zinkerz is not associated with, and owns no rights to, the TOEFL ®. This website and the Zinkerz web app for the TOEFL ® are not endorsed or approved by the ETS.

About the SAT ® Subject Tests

The SAT ® Math Subject Tests are standardized college admissions tests. The SAT ® Subject Tests are created and owned by The College Board. Zinkerz is not associated with, and owns no rights to, the SAT ® Subject Tests. This website and the Zinkerz web app for the SAT ® Subject Tests are not endorsed or approved by The College Board.